KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.690 billion and the number of lots traded at 11,936. Major business was contributed by NSDQ 100 amounting to PKR 6.295, billion, followed by Gold (PKR 3.973 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.705 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.147 billion), Silver (PKR 879.525 million), DJ (PKR 662.006 million), SP 500 (PKR 419.641 million), Natural Gas (PKR 403.933 million), Platinum (PKR 132.052 million), Copper (PKR 34.395 million), Japan Equity (PKR 31.926 million) and Brent (PKR 4.947 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 2 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 2.905 were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022