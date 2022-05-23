Tokyo shares close higher

ANL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.19%)
ASC 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.18%)
ASL 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.82%)
AVN 69.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.19%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.66%)
FNEL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.6%)
GGGL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
GGL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.65%)
GTECH 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.95%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.54%)
KEL 2.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.23%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.85%)
PACE 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.68%)
PIBTL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.98%)
PTC 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
SNGP 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.06%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.81%)
TPL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.21%)
TPLP 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.47%)
TREET 28.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.71%)
TRG 74.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.12%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
WAVES 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.56%)
YOUW 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.78%)
BR100 4,220 Decreased By -61 (-1.43%)
BR30 14,573 Decreased By -337 (-2.26%)
KSE100 42,629 Decreased By -472 (-1.1%)
KSE30 16,190 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.08%)
TOKYO: Tokyo shares closed higher on Monday with investors picking up growth stocks and eyeing steady gains in US futures.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.98 percent, or 262.49 points, to end at 27,001.52, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.92 percent, or 17.20 points, to 1,894.57.

“The decline in long-term US interest rates (on Friday) was a positive factor, which prompted the buying of growth stocks” in Japan, Okasan Online Securities said.

Tokyo shares open lower tracking US losses

“The Nikkei index temporarily jumped over 300 points and recovered to the 27,000-level,” it said.

The Tokyo market was supported by gains of stocks including Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing, which rose 1.37 percent to 60,450 yen.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc added 2.09 percent to 20,950 yen, and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron climbed 0.53 percent to 58,700 yen.

Shipping companies ended higher with Mitsui OSK Lines jumping 3.55 percent to 3,495 yen and Nippon Yusen Kaisha growing 2.50 percent to 10,240 yen.

Sony Group lost 0.65 percent to 11,450 yen.

The dollar fetched 127.77 yen, against 127.86 in New York on Friday.

