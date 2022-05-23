ANL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.28%)
ASC 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
ASL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.9%)
AVN 69.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.6%)
BOP 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.85%)
FFL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.5%)
FNEL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
GGGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.74%)
GGL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.03%)
GTECH 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.48%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.93%)
KEL 2.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
KOSM 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.94%)
MLCF 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.87%)
PACE 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.68%)
PIBTL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PRL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.3%)
PTC 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.88%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
SNGP 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.96%)
TELE 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.34%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.65%)
TPLP 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.79%)
TREET 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.38%)
TRG 74.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.25%)
UNITY 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.98%)
WAVES 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.7%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.32%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.59%)
BR100 4,220 Decreased By -60.7 (-1.42%)
BR30 14,573 Decreased By -337.5 (-2.26%)
KSE100 42,611 Decreased By -489.4 (-1.14%)
KSE30 16,187 Decreased By -180 (-1.1%)
Brecorder Logo
May 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Third possible case of monkeypox found in the US

Reuters 23 May, 2022

ATLANTA: Health authorities said they may have found a third case of the monkeypox virus in the United States and are running tests on a patient in South Florida to confirm if the person has contracted the disease, which is staging a rare outbreak outside of Africa.

The case in Broward County, Florida, is “related to international travel,” the US Centers for Disease Control and the Florida Department of Health said in a statement on Sunday, “and the person remains isolated.”

Biden warns of potentially ‘consequential’ monkeypox spread

The results of tests conducted by the CDC are expected soon.

No other cases have been identified in the state, the release said.

The first monkeypox case in the United States was reported in Massachusetts on Wednesday.

The disease, which is similar to human smallpox but milder, was found in a man who had recently traveled to Canada. Health officials said the case posed no risk to the public.

The second US case was a New York City resident who tested positive for the virus on Friday, health officials said. In Europe, more than 100 cases of the viral infection, which spreads through close person-to-person contact, have been reported recently.

Monkeypox, which mostly occurs in west and central Africa, is a viral infection that was first recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the 1970s. Symptoms include fever, headaches and skin rashes starting on the face and spreading to the rest of the body.

health authorities monkeypox South Florida US Centers for Disease Control and the Florida Department

Comments

1000 characters

Third possible case of monkeypox found in the US

‘Long march’ to Islamabad on 25th

Tarin underscores need for ‘interim’ setup to deal with myriad economic challenges

World Bank’s RISE-II: Pakistan told it can lose funding if prior actions not completed

FBR eyes new taxation steps with a view to achieving Rs7,255bn target

Session postponed to June 6: Punjab PA rejects no-trust motion against Speaker

FBR asked to disclose all amnesty scheme-related details

Track-and-trace system: FBR to issue new deadline to tobacco sector

First baby formula shipment arrives in US from Europe

Efforts to douse Balochistan’s forest fire continue: ISPR

Biden warns of potentially ‘consequential’ monkeypox spread

Read more stories