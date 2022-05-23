ANL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.28%)
ASC 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
ASL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.9%)
AVN 69.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-2.48%)
BOP 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.85%)
FFL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.5%)
FNEL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
GGGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.74%)
GGL 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.97%)
GTECH 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.48%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.93%)
KEL 2.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
KOSM 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.94%)
MLCF 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.32%)
PACE 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.68%)
PIBTL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PRL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.3%)
PTC 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.88%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
SNGP 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.96%)
TELE 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.34%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.65%)
TPLP 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.91%)
TREET 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.15%)
TRG 74.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.25%)
UNITY 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.98%)
WAVES 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.7%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.32%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.59%)
BR100 4,220 Decreased By -60.7 (-1.42%)
BR30 14,573 Decreased By -337.5 (-2.26%)
KSE100 42,611 Decreased By -489.4 (-1.14%)
KSE30 16,187 Decreased By -180 (-1.1%)
Brecorder Logo
May 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat, soybeans edge higher on weather woes, firmer oil prices

Reuters 23 May, 2022

MUMBAI: US grains futures edged higher on Monday, lifted by a weaker dollar, gains in crude oil and as adverse weather conditions threatened production in key producing countries.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.9% at $10.79-1/4 a bushel, as of 0343 GMT, after falling 0.74% last week.

“Wheat supplies for exports are only shrinking because of the Ukraine war, exports ban and deteriorating weather conditions,” said a Mumbai-based trader with a global trading house.

“French and US crop numbers are now getting revised downward,” the trader said, adding all these factors support a prolonged rally in wheat.

Growing conditions for wheat and barley crops in France fell sharply for a second straight week as a hot spell exacerbated drought in the European Union’s biggest grain producer.

In the United States, an annual field tour of Kansas last week found the lowest yield potential in the top winter wheat state since 2018. Corn rose 0.32% to $7.81-1/4 a bushel and soybeans edged 0.41% higher to $17.12-1/4 a bushel.

Indonesia’s move to reimpose a domestic sales requirement on palm oil is supporting vegetable oil prices and boosting demand for soybean crushing, said a New-Delhi based trader.

Oil rose nearly 1% in early trade, while the dollar began the week on the back foot, following its first weekly loss in nearly two months, as investors cut bets on more dollar gains from rising US rates.

Paris wheat

The grains market is getting support from firm oil prices, which boost demand for the grain-based ethanol, dealers said.

Argentina, the world’s No. 2 corn exporter, could raise its limit for exports of the 2021/22 harvest of the grain to 35 million tonnes, from 30 million tonnes currently.

Kenya has authorised the importation of 540,000 tonnes of maize duty-free until August to forestall a looming shortfall.

Wheat Corn Oil prices Chicago Board of Trade soyabean

Comments

1000 characters

Wheat, soybeans edge higher on weather woes, firmer oil prices

‘Long march’ to Islamabad on 25th

Tarin underscores need for ‘interim’ setup to deal with myriad economic challenges

World Bank’s RISE-II: Pakistan told it can lose funding if prior actions not completed

FBR eyes new taxation steps with a view to achieving Rs7,255bn target

Session postponed to June 6: Punjab PA rejects no-trust motion against Speaker

FBR asked to disclose all amnesty scheme-related details

Track-and-trace system: FBR to issue new deadline to tobacco sector

First baby formula shipment arrives in US from Europe

Efforts to douse Balochistan’s forest fire continue: ISPR

Biden warns of potentially ‘consequential’ monkeypox spread

Read more stories