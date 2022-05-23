ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
Pakistan

KP govt finalises master plan for New Peshawar Valley project

Recorder Report 23 May, 2022

PESHAWAR: A comprehensive master plan for the mega housing project ‘New Peshawar Valley’ of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been finalized which will be formally approved in the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) board meeting next week.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here the other day with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

Besides provincial cabinet members Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Special Assistant to KP CM on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan and others also attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the master plan of the project. The housing scheme will be established on an area of over 0.1 million of which 36 percent area has been allocated for residential apartments while the remaining area will be utilized for public buildings, commercial areas, parking, parks, open spaces, graveyards, Utility areas, roads and other facilities have been planned which are indispensable for any modern housing society.

In the detailed master plan, 76,000 residential plots of different categories have been proposed under the project. Other key features of the project include Sports City, Education and Health City which will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities of international standard and Cultural village, gandhara museum, theme park, forest, adventure area and other facilities.

The chief minister, while agreeing in principle to the proposed master plan, has convened a meeting of the PDA board next week and said that the meeting would formally approve the master plan. He said that New Peshawar Valley was the only project which being set up under the land sharing formula.

On the occasion, the chief minister directed the quarters concerned to fulfil all necessary requirements for issuance of allotment letters of plots to the owners of verified lands by the end of May as per agreed formula.

He also directed to simultaneously start work on different aspects for its speedy completion and all concerned stakeholders be taken on board in this process.

