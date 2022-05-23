Water shortage in Sindh barrages reaches alarming level: minister

KARACHI: The Sindh government has expressed grave concern over water scarcity in the province. Provincial Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon in his statement said that water shortage in Sindh barrages has increased to an alarming level.

He said that Kotri Barrage is facing 72 percent water shortage.

After irrigation and potable water, supply to industries is now likely to be affected in coming days.

Sharjeel Memon said that Irsa had failed to implement 1991 water accord adding that IRSA had followed the three tier formula for distribution of water among the provinces for last many years which was illegal and against the mandate of IRSA.

The minister was of opinion that the three-tier formula has no legal status. It was introduced at a meeting of the Ministerial Committee in May 1994, but later on protest of Sindh province it had been declared null and void by the Chief Executive of Pakistan and the Ministry of Water and Power on 23 October 2000. The minister added that at present distribution of water in federating units is being done under three tier formula which is injustice to Sindh.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were exempted from sharing water scarcity.

Only Sindh has to bear the entire burden of water scarcity.

The provincial information minister said that Punjab takes more water than its share during the water shortage season which is evident from IRSA’s own reports. Sharjeel Memon demanded immediate closure of flood canals including CJ canal as it is in violation of 1991 water accord.

“Sindh is not demanding water share of any other federating unit,” the minister said and added that they only wanted the share under water accord as life is being severely affected in Sindh due to acute shortage of water and farmers, women, senior citizens and children are on the roads for water from Kashmore to Keenjhar.

