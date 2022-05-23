Prices of kitchen items increase in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A considerable increase in the prices of important kitchen items, including chicken/ meat, cooking oil/ ghee, flour, sugar and vegetables was witnessed in the local market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Price of live chicken has again rose as it is being sold at Rs301/- per kilogramme against the price of Rs296/- per kilogramme in previous week, while a dozen of farm eggs are being sold at Rs130-140/- in the open market, the survey revealed.

The survey witnessed that from Rs10-15 per litre/kg increase was also witnessed in all quality and brands cooking oil/ ghee in the local market as prices were in range of Rs 350-400, Rs 450-500 and Rs510 per litre/kg.

Similarly, the survey noted that prices of wheat flour also remained on higher side as 20-kg flour was available within the range of Rs1200-1300 and Rs1400 in the open market. Maida (fine flour) was being sold at Rs80-90/- per kilogramme in the local market. Packed milk prices of different quality and brands remained on higher side, whereas the prices of fresh milk remained unchanged in the local market, as it was available at Rs150-160 per litre (high fat) while low fat fresh milk was being sold at Rs100-120 per litre. However, yogurt was being sold at Rs160/- per kg.

Despite the stabilizing prices of sugar and maida (fine flour) in the local market, rate of confectionery items are still skyrocketing as bakers are charging self-imposed rates, citing that the prices have increased owing to escalating rates of Maida, ghee, and other materials being used in confectionery, the survey noted.

Fruit prices have touched a new peak in the local market, the survey observed. Bananas are being sold at Rs 100-120/- per dozen, Iranian apples at Rs 300-400/- per kg, Afghanistan imported apples at Rs300/- per kilogramme, while locally produced green-coloured apples (Quetta) are available at Rs250/- per kg.

Melons are being sold within range of Rs60-80/- per kg, watermelon at Rs80/- per kg, muskmelon at Rs 200-300/- per piece, cherry at Rs 400-500/- per kg, pomegranate at Rs 200-250/- per kg, green-coloured mango at Rs150/- per kg and other varieties of mangoes at Rs.200/- per kg.

The survey observed that the prices of vegetables have gone completely out of the range of the common man. These prices are increasing on a daily basis in the local market and have become unaffordable for us, says a buyer while purchasing tomatoes in the local market.

Tomatoes are being sold at Rs60-80/- per kilogramme, ginger at Rs400/- per kg and garlic at Rs 150-200/- per kg.

However, the price of onion has increased to Rs70-80 from Rs60 per kg, showing an increase of Rs20 per kg. Cucumber is being sold at Rs50/60- per kg, green-chillies at Rs 120-150/- per kg, and lemon at Rs 150-200/- per kg.

Peas are being sold at Rs250/- per kilogramme, capsicum at Rs100/- per kg, French beans at Rs 200/- per kg, bitter gourd (Karela) at Rs80/- per kg, arvi at Rs100/- per kg, red-coloured potatoes at Rs70/- per kg, white-coloured potatoes at Rs50/- per kg, lady finger at Rs80/- per kg, tinda at Rs80/-, tori at Rs100/- per kg, and long gourd at Rs80/- per kg. Spanish was available Rs15-20 per bundle, brinjal at Rs60/- per kg, cabbage at Rs100/-, cauliflower at Rs120/- per kg.

The survey revealed the prices of food grains (pulses) also remained on higher side in the local market.

It was witnessed that one-kilogramme good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs180/- while toota rice was being sold at Rs 110-120/- per kilogramme. Dal mash priced at Rs 300-350/- per kg, white channa (big size) at Rs300-350/- while small-size white channa at Rs200-250/- per kg, dhoti dal at Rs260 per kg, dal channa at Rs200/- per kilogramme, dal chilka (black) at Rs240/- per kg, dal chilka (Green) at Rs200/- per kilogramme, dal masoor at Rs180/- per kilogramme, gram flour (baisen) at Rs120/- per kilogramme, and dal moonge at Rs200/- per kg., it was noted.

