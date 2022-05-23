Siraj announces drive against interest, inflation

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Emir Sirajul Haq on Sunday announced launching of a countryside movement against interest-based economic system and skyrocketing inflation.

Addressing a rally here, he said if the government didn’t implement the recent decision of federal Shariah Court against interest-based banking system, his party will mobilise the masses against it and will not call it off until authorities are implementing the Islamic based financial system.

He suggested the government to abolish Rs27000 billion interest payments on the loans taken from the local banks in a bid to get rid of the serious financial crisis.

While criticising the former government of Imran Khan, Sirajul Haq said that on one hand Imran Khan was talking about an American conspiracy against his government while on the other hand he gave top positions during his rule to American and British citizens, majority of them left Pakistan within first hour of the end of his regime. Criticising the judicial system, JI chief said that top courts were rushing in providing relief to the influential people while the poor were waiting for decades to get justice. He said that reforms in judicial system were need of the hour, saying from Nawaz Sharif to Imran Khan all criticised judicial system when they were in opposition but when in government they badly failed to reform the system.

People of Cholistan and Balochistan are facing serious water shortage problems while the authorities concerned are doing nothing, JI chief said.

Commenting on recent surge in terrorism activities by separatist elements, he pointed out that highly educated people were involved in terrorism attack in Karachi. Pakistan as a state must think of the factors forcing educated people to take the terrorist acts, he said, adding injustice is one of the major reasons behind it.

Haq said in past four years prices of all daily-use items have witnessed unprecedented increase but the government led by Imran Khan remained inactive. He said the moment Imran Khan was removed from power he became ‘lethal’, which proves he is a self-cantered person and has no sympathy with the poor people. Prices of gas, petrol, rice, wheat flour, ghee, cooking oil, medicines and other basic necessities over the past four years increased manifold but no one took notice.

