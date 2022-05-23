ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
Hamas warns against ‘flag march’ in occupied east Jerusalem

APP 23 May, 2022

GAZA CITY, (Palestinian Territories): Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh warned Sunday against a planned march by Jewish nationalists through Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, saying that the Palestinian Islamist group would use “all possibilities” to confront it.

The controversial so-called “flag march” is due to take place next week to mark Jerusalem Day, which commemorates the unification of the city after Israel annexed east Jerusalem in 1967.

The route, provisionally approved by Israeli authorities, allows marchers to enter the Old City through the Damascus Gate, heavily used by Palestinians, en route to the Western Wall.

Israeli authorities have not approved a route that would see the march entering the flashpoint Al-Aqsa compound, and this has never happened in the past.

At a speech marking a year since an 11-day flare-up in the conflict between Israel and the group that rules Gaza, the Hamas leader alleged there had been “calls to storm the Al-Aqsa mosque and hold a march of flags”.

“I warn the enemy against committing such crimes,” Haniyeh continued, adding that “the resistance... in Jerusalem and the West Bank will not allow or accept that such Jewish nonsense passes at Al-Aqsa”.

“We will confront it with all possibilities and we will never allow the Al-Aqsa mosque to be violated,” he said.

Al-Aqsa mosque compound is Islam’s third holiest site, while the Western Wall is the holiest site where Jews can pray.

His remarks come after more than 70 Palestinians were wounded last week in clashes with Israeli forces at a Jerusalem funeral, according to Palestinian medics, in unrest that police said included “violent riots” which threatened officers’ lives.

This came days after Israeli police stormed a funeral procession of Shireen Abu Akleh, a veteran Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist who was killed during an Israeli raid on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

Al Jazeera and Palestinians say Israeli forces killed Abu Akleh, while Israel says she may have been killed by Palestinian gunfire or a stray shot from an Israeli soldier.

By long-held convention, Jews are allowed to enter the Al-Aqsa compound but not to pray there.

Clashes in Jerusalem last year precipitated the 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas that saw 260 Palestinians, including 66 children, killed, while 14 people were killed in Israel, including one child.

Israel has imposed a crippling air and sea blockade on Gaza since Hamas took power in the Palestinian enclave in 2007.

