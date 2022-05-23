ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
Business & Finance

Uber bolsters platform for post-pandemic life

AFP 23 May, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO: Uber said Monday it is revving up to be a “go anywhere and get anything” service, testing delivery robots, weaving in Google voice commands and more as people shed their pandemic lifestyles.

The San Francisco-based tech firm unveiled enhancements to its platform as it navigates tough economic conditions but looks to ride a busy travel season.

“After two years of pandemic living, 2022 is looking like a sea change,” said Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi.

“One of the busiest travel seasons is upon us, a record-breaking number of weddings will be held this year, and climate is at the center of the global conversation.”

The suite of products unveiled by Uber was intended to help users “go anywhere and get anything,” he added, building on Uber’s goal of being an app used for far more than simply summoning rides.

“Today, we’re talking a lot about travel and reconnecting with places and people you care about,” Uber Rides head of product Jen You told AFP.

