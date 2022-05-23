ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
ASC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
ASL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.2%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
CNERGY 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.72%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
GGL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GTECH 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.16%)
KOSM 3.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PRL 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.05%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.65%)
SNGP 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
TREET 29.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.69%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.52%)
YOUW 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,281 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 14,910 Increased By 12.9 (0.09%)
KSE100 43,101 Increased By 117.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,367 Increased By 17 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
May 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Property expo in Peshawar attracts a large number of people

Recorder Report 23 May, 2022

PESHAWAR: AAA Associates hosted its two-day property expo in Peshawar which brought amazing investment opportunities for the residents of the capital and cultural hub of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

AAA Associates showcased their projects at the Expo and allowed people to avail the opportunity to invest in the premium avenues from completed to ongoing under construction projects.

The Property Exhibition was hosted at the Grandeur Lounge, Canal Road, Warsak Road, Peshawar on May 21 and 22, 2022, according to a press release issued here on Sunday.

The Expo attracted investors from all across the province and from outside the province. It helped visitors to grab lucrative real estate deals that will yield them a good ROI on their investment. AAA Associates’ skilled team provided professional guidance, real-time data and many more prospects related to real estate.

The Expo gave an on-spot booking discount for individuals who preferred to invest.

“Peshawar is the cultural and commercial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Chairman AAA Associates Sheikh Fawad Bashir stated while explaining why this Expo event was held in Peshawar.

“A sizable diaspora, primarily in the Gulf and the Middle East, wishes to reinvest their hard-earned money in their motherland. We at AAA Associates are hosting the Exclusive Property Expo to give them the opportunity to invest with reputable and secure real estate professionals.”

Addressing the media, MD AAA Associates Lt Col Shahzad Ali Kiani (retd) also stressed on the importance of organising property events, and said, “The successful property expo held in Quetta has paved the way for the expo in Peshawar.

As we are expanding our horizons of opportunities, we want every citizen of Pakistan to participate and reap benefits from the investment boom in Pakistan.”

With the successful Expo in Quetta, a huge crowd of thousands of visitors from all over the region attended the event in Peshawar. All arrangements for the event were made in line with the guidelines and protocols outlined by the KPK government to ensure a safe, secure and successful event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Khyber pakhtunkhwa investment opportunities Property expo in Peshawar AAA Associates

Comments

1000 characters

Property expo in Peshawar attracts a large number of people

‘Long march’ to Islamabad on 25th

Tarin underscores need for ‘interim’ setup to deal with myriad economic challenges

World Bank’s RISE-II: Pakistan told it can lose funding if prior actions not completed

FBR eyes new taxation steps with a view to achieving Rs7,255bn target

Session postponed to June 6: Punjab PA rejects no-trust motion against Speaker

FBR asked to disclose all amnesty scheme-related details

Track-and-trace system: FBR to issue new deadline to tobacco sector

First baby formula shipment arrives in US from Europe

Efforts to douse Balochistan’s forest fire continue: ISPR

Biden warns of potentially ‘consequential’ monkeypox spread

Read more stories