May 23, 2022
Pakistan

Summer rain turns Islamabad weather pleasant

APP 23 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Dust-thunderstorm-rain lashed the federal capital on Sunday night as per the forecast of weather experts turning the weather pleasant. The rain started as a drizzle at around 8:00 pm and turned into light rain giving respite to the people from hot weather that prevailed at day time.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department ((PMD), dust-thunderstorm-rain with gusty winds are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad and upper Punjab on Monday.

Hot and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country with dust raising/gusty winds are likely in central and southern parts. According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen from today (evening/night).

