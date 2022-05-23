ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
May 23, 2022
Sports

Stephens backs move to strip Wimbledon of ranking points

AFP 23 May, 2022

PARIS: Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens said she supports the decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points in response to the tournament banning Russian and Belarusian players following the invasion of Ukraine.

The move by the sport’s main tours, the ATP and WTA, to withhold points for Wimbledon — which runs from June 27-July 10 — threatens to reduce the Grand Slam to the status of a high-profile exhibition event.

“I think the decision that was taken was the correct one,” Stephens said Sunday after beating Germany’s Jule Niemeier in the first round at Roland Garros.

“I think that there is a lot of things that happened behind the scenes that the press are not aware of, and I think there has been a lot of mishandling of how everything was handled.”

WTA chief executive Steve Simon said that his organisation believed “that individual athletes participating in an individual sport should not be penalised solely because of their nationalities or the decisions made by the governments of their countries.”

“Obviously I support our CEO, I support my council, I support the players. The decision that’s been taken obviously wasn’t taken lightly,” said Stephens, a French Open runner-up in 2018.

“I think when you are backed into a corner and that’s all you can do, I think that’s why the decision was made, and I support it.”

Wimbledon’s ban has ruled out a swathe of top players, including men’s world number two Daniil Medvedev and last year’s women’s semi-finalist Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus as well as two-time major winner Victoria Azarenka.

But Wimbledon chiefs at the All England Club branded the move by the ATP and WTA as “disproportionate”.

Casper Ruud, who has won seven of his eight titles on clay, said it was unfair on grass-court specialists that they cannot earn ranking points at Wimbledon.

“It’s tough to mix politics with sport,” Ruud said after winning Saturday’s Geneva Open final.

“Wimbledon is not where I make most of my points, so for me, it’s doesn’t matter too much when you think about the points but for other players it’s of course unfair that they cannot even get the chance.”

Dominic Thiem, the 2020 US Open champion, sought to put the issue into perspective.

“I think it’s a tough decision for everybody, for some players it is probably very painful,” he said after exiting the French Open on Sunday.

