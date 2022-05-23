ATP chief for formation of ‘Board of Wisdom and Honesty’

PESHAWAR: Chairman, Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Muhammad Faiq Shah has called upon all stakeholders, which would be representing public segment to form a joint Board of Wisdom and Honesty [BWH] in order to pull the country present embitterment and confliction of politics, power and force.

He said the proposed board should take decisions regarding the country’s economy, integrity and stability. Presently, he observed both government and opposition have been proactive against institutions and carried out smearing campaigns to malign them. Government is seen nowhere in the country, he noticed.

Faiq was addressing reporters after attending a meeting of the party’s executive committee here on Sunday. He suggested formulating a joint board instead of making decisions in the National Security Council. This present tendency of fear and aggravation, uncertainty and instability is pushing the country toward economic bankruptcy, Shah warned.

The ATP chairman noticed the incumbent government is completely in disarray and highly worrying / tension. Opposition is doing street politics while people have caught up in severe hardships and difficulties, he said.

Faiq urged the policymakers to form a joint board. Otherwise, he warned the situation would be taken out of control. He said lawyers, youth, traders and industrialists can play their important role in the prevailing circumstances so they will sort out the path of exiting from loans, economic destruction and inflation.

