Pakistan

Imran Khan announced long march to sabotage govt-IMF talks: Marriyum

BR Web Desk | APP 22 May, 2022

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s announcement of the long march on May 25 was a direct effort to sabotage the government's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Responding to PTI chairman’s announcement of long march and demand for snap polls, Marriyum said that Imran Khan had no authority to dictate the dates of the next general election as it was the sole prerogative of the coalition government and its allied parties.

“He cannot bully the government to announce general elections at a time of his choice with his threats,” the minister stressed, adding if Imran was so fond of elections he should have announced them while he was desperately clinging onto power.

She said that Imran was returning to Islamabad once again with a new agenda of loot and plunder after looting the country and its people for four years. He is basically coming to Islamabad to apologise to the nation for his destructive failures, incompetence, corruption and disastrous 4-year rule, she added.

Nation will foil Imran Khan’s attempt to wage civil war in country: PM Shehbaz

“What exactly is this person coming to Islamabad for? The person who destroyed national economy and impoverished the nation; who stole people’s sugar, wheat, flour, medicine, gas, electricity and LNG; who devalued national currency from Rs115 to Rs189; who buried the country under Rs45,000 billion fresh debt; crushed the nation under inflation and unemployment; mocked them with lies about 10 million jobs and 5 million homes; and who told the nation he did not care if edibles had become unaffordable under 16 percent inflation”, the Information Minister said.

Earlier speaking to a news channel, Marriyum said that Imran had intentionally announced a "bloody-march" which showed how desperate he was to create anarchy in the country. This man is so blinded by his lust for power that he did not even care about triggering anarchy in the country if it served his purpose.

She said that PML-N and its allies in the unity government had a very good idea regarding the hooliganism and bullying tactics of Imran Khan and they would not let such hooliganism to hold Pakistan and Pakistanis hostage.

