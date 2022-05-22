Relationship is based on mutual respect: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said Pakistan-China relations are based on mutual respect.

During her visit to the Chinese Embassy on the occasion of the 71st Anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations on the special instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, she said that the Pakistan-China friendship started with strategic partnership and diplomatic relations. The people of Pakistan and China are bound in everlasting relationship of mutual respect and friendship, she added.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was an example of Pakistan’s economic prosperity and strategic partnership, a symbol of economic growth and prosperity for the region’s youth and future generations, said the minister.

The people of both the countries were bound in an everlasting bond of love and fraternity, she said.

71ST ANNIVERSARY OF PAKISTAN CHINA DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS 1951 2022

Marriyum said that the unfortunate terrorist incident targeting Chinese nationals in Karachi was an attempt to sabotage Pak-China relations.

The minister said that the prime minister has re-examined the security infrastructure and mechanisms and was himself monitoring the situation.

