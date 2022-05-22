Crime Review: Street crime on the rise in federal capital

ISLAMABAD: Street crime has increased in the federal capital as over 35 cases of snatching cash, valuables and mobile phone at gunpoint were reported to various police stations during the last week.

According to the information gathered by Business Recorder, auto thieves and robbers remained active in the city as carjackers stole or snatched 47 vehicles from various areas. Similarly, robbers looted seven houses depriving citizens of valuables during the last week.

The 47 vehicles stolen from the jurisdictions of different police stations included 43 motorbikes. The bikes stolen during the last week bore registration numbers, RNP-6093 belongs to Aamir Ali, AKI-417 belongs to Naveed Akhtar, AVN-944 belongs to Muhammad Shahid, EQ-892 belongs to Saad Mehmood, BSN-52 belongs to Husnan Arif, ATL- 0706 belongs to Methio, AVR-353 belongs to Seemab Ahmad, a bike of Khakeem Ullah, S-6780 belongs to Raja Asad, APF belongs to Muhammad Habib, RIM-6446 belongs to Zia ULLAH, bike belonging to Khurram Mirza, STS-5852 belongs to Falak Skhawat, and RIP-8327 belongs to Muhammad Yadir, RIR-5532 belongs to Ashgar, AND-295 belongs to Ali Bahadar,FDO-1362 belongs to Muhammad Imran, RIN-476 belongs to Naveed Anjum, RIK-2411 belongs to Zeeshan Raziq, AYL-547 belongs to Muhammad Arslan, A bike belongs to Zarren Badshah, AQL-436 belongs to Muhammad Amir, RIP-3406 belongs to Zafer Mehmood, RIK-1122 belongs to Wajaht, bike belongs to Nasir Ahmed, GR-073 belongs to Syed Hussain Raza, RIK-1122 belongs to Wajaht, Nasir Ahmed, RIW-3270 belongs to Kaleemullah, ZB-321 belongs to Nawaz Hussain, RIK-7546 belongs to Syed Majid, LEZ-5367 belongs to Fawad Hussain, PN-6712 belongs to Bilal Hussain, RIQ-189 belongs to Arslan. BUL-234 belongs to Muhammad Hilal, AHL-128 belongs to Basheer Nawaz, MNL-1494 belongs to Hafiz-ur-Rheman, BFN-853 belongs to Sarmad Tahir, BBQ-533 belongs to Chaudhry Adeel, BQP-151 belongs to Muhamad Amir, UM-002 belongs to Muhammad Ali, bike belongs to Muhamad Faisal, and RIN-1722 belongs to Raja Muhammad Nadeem.

In the period under review, auto thieves stole four cars bearing registration numbers AMT-253 belongs to Muhammad Suhaib, LOV-5694 belongs to Liaqat Ali, Aj-720 belongs to Faisal Ahmad, and LOV-7876 belongs to Azan Khan.

During the last week, most favourite areas for the criminal gangs were within the limits of Kohsar, Noon, Sabzi Mandi and Khanna police station.

Kohsar police registered six cases of auto theft and three cases each of snatching of cash and mobile during the last week. An armed person snatched a purse, cash and other important documents from Rabia Farooq Abbasi. Armed person snatched a mobile phone from Fasil Suleman in the limits of Kohsar police station.

Unidentified armed persons snatched a mobile phone from Saaed Mudassar Ali. Two armed persons snatched a handbag belongs to Viktoriya Talishichanova containing a mobile phone, cash and foreign currency at gunpoint. Furthermore, three armed persons snatched cash and a mobile phone from Muhammad Jan.

Armed persons snatched a mobile phone from Muhammad Nawaz. Similarly, a group of three armed persons snatched a mobile and cash from Ayaz Muhammad Khan at gunpoint in the jurisdiction of Kohsar police station.

During the last week four cases of auto theft, three cases of mobile snatching and one case of snatching of cash at gunpoint was reported to Noon police station. Armed persons snatched a mobile phone from Azhar Mustafa, Muhammad Hussain, and Numan in different localities that fall under the jurisdiction of Noon police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022