FBR chief, 2 other officers promoted to BS-22

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday promoted three BS-21 officers of the Inland Revenue Service to the position of BS-22 including FBR Chairman Asim Ahmad.

According to a notification issued by the FBR here on Saturday, in pursuance of the approval of the competent authority i.e. the prime minister conveyed vide Establishment Division’s UO No 7/1/2021-CP-VI dated 20.05.2022 following BS-21 officers of Inland Revenue Service are promoted to BS-22, in Inland Revenue Service, with immediate effect:- Amir Ali Khan Talpur; Dr Faiz Illahi Memon, and Asim Ahmad.

If the officers are drawing performance allowance prior to the issuance of this notification, they will continue to draw this allowance on their promotion, the FBR added.

