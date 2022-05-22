ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
Pakistan

Pak-China friendship significant among comity of nations: CM

Recorder Report 22 May, 2022

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz in his message on the completion of 71 years of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations has said that the long standing friendship of Pakistan and China is of special significance among the comity of nations.

CM Hamza said exemplary agreements were being made during the tenure of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. Hamza Shahbaz maintained that the Economic Corridor Project speaks volumes of a deep- rooted Pakistan-China friendship.

He lamented that unfortunately during the tenure of Imran Khan; work on CPEC projects remained sluggish adding that China is a highly trustworthy friend of Pakistan. CM underscored that he highly appreciates the cooperation of China with regard to the progress and uplift of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

