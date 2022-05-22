ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
Pakistan

Bizenjo calls party meeting today to discuss political situation

APP 22 May, 2022

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has called the parliamentary party meeting on Sunday (today) at the CM Secretariat to discuss the current political situation in the province.

The chief minister has offered the annoyed party members to share their reservations and they would work as a team to resolve all issues, said an official source here on Saturday.

The parliamentary party meeting is the only forum where a solution could be found for all political issues of the ruling party through mutual consultation and talks.

The indignant group of the party and allies had filed a no-trust motion in the Balochistan Assembly against the Leader of the House, which deepened the political crisis in the province.

