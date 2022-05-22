‘Westerly wave may trigger rain over upcountry areas’

KARACHI: The ongoing heat wave is likely to persist in areas of central and upper Sindh till May 23, with the mercury rising up to 48 degrees Celsius, the Met Office said on Saturday.

The maximum daytime temperature is forecast to be between 46 degrees and 48 degrees Celsius in Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana, Nawabshah, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Sukkur, and Khairpur districts.

On the other hand, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Tharparkar districts are expected to witness maximum temperatures of between 42 degrees and 44 degrees Celsius.

Hot and humid weather is likely to continue in Badin and Thatta districts, with the maximum temperature hovering between 36 degrees and 38 degrees Celsius over the period mentioned, according to the Met Office.

In Karachi, the maximum daytime temperature may soar to 40 degrees Celsius on May 23 (Monday), with the maximum humidity recorded at 65 percent.

The Met Office said a westerly wave, which is likely to persist till Tuesday, may trigger rain-dust-thunderstorm across the upcountry.

Rain-dust-thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat, Waziristan, Bannu, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, T.T. Singh, Kashmir, Astore, Ghizer, Gilgit, Diamir, Hunza and Skardu, particularly during the afternoon, evening and night.

However, temperatures may begin decreasing in most parts of the country, subsequently. Therefore, a relief is expected from the ongoing hot weather in most parts of the country.

But irrigation water constraints for grain and other crops like vegetable and fruits may continue even afterwards.

Wind-dust-thunderstorm is likely to cause damage to vulnerable structures in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the forecast period, said the Met Office.

“Judicious use of water is requested in all aspects of life,” an official statement said. “The general public is advised to take precautionary measures to avoid (complications during) heat wave.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022