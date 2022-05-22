Economy can be saved only through increase in exports, says CS

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Sohail Rajput has said that discussion is under way with the federal government on how to reactivate the National Action Plan and the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta).

The only solution to the challenges confronting the economy lay in increasing exports, he said.

Speaking at a meeting of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) and while talking to media personnel afterwards, he said the city is facing a shortage of police personnel.

Relief must be given to the people affected by inflation, he said. There is a lot of potential in the country’s IT sector.

He said that work is being started on the recycling plant to alleviate the water shortage.

An independent board of KW&SB would be formed, he said. “If the water board is run properly improvements can be made,” he added.

Sohail Rajput admitted that Karachi’s roads, sewerage and other infrastructure are not in a good shape. Work on improving infrastructure of the industrial areas of the city would be initiated soon.

The funds given to KITE Ltd have improved the infrastructure of Korangi Industrial Area, he added.

He said the prime minister has abolished 17 percent duty on solar energy. This has been done so that people could get electricity from alternative sources.

Improvements can be brought about in the city, particularly its industrial areas, through public-private partnerships.

The private sector can play an important role in resolving employment issues, he said. There is a need to create conducive environment in the private sector.

KATI Patron-in-Chief S.M. Muneer condemned the “people who are chanting slogans against the armed forces”. “We are safe in our homes because of the Pakistani forces.”

He pointed out that the K4 project has been under construction since 1998.

KATI President Salman Aslam said the Korangi Industrial Area covers an area of 10,000 acres. There are 5,000 industrial units operating in the area.

Due to the current political situation, there is a great deal of anxiety among members of the business community, he added.

Chairman of the KITE Limited Zubair Chhaya spoke about the problems being faced by the people of Sindh, particularly Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022