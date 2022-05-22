Prices of essential kitchen items increase further

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a further increase during this week past as compared with the preceding week, revealed a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed chicken price witnessed an increase as it went up from Rs 11,600 to Rs 12,000 per 40 kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs 310 per kg against Rs 295-300 per kg, while chicken meat price went up from Rs 450 per kg to Rs 480 per kg. Eggs prices witnessed an increase from Rs 4,400 per carton to Rs 4,600 per carton which in retail are being sold at Rs 160 per dozen against Rs 153 per dozen.

The best quality wheat flour is being sold at Rs 1,420 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,450 per 20 kg and the normal quality wheat flour bag is available at Rs 1,370 per 20 kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,400 per 20 kg bag. In the wholesale market, the sugar price witnessed a reduction from Rs 4,100 per 50 kg bag to Rs 4,050 per bag which in retail sugar is being sold at Rs 85-90 per kg.

Rice prices witnessed a significant increase as best quality basmati rice price went up from Rs 8,400 per 40kg bag to Rs 10,000 which in retail is being sold at Rs 250 per kg against Rs 230 per kg, normal quality basmati rice price went up from Rs 7,200 per bag to Rs 8,000 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs 220 per kg against Rs 190 per kg while broken basmati rice price went up from Rs 4,000 per 40 kg bag to Rs 4,500 which in retail is being sold at Rs 140 per kg against Rs 125 per kg.

Prices of best quality cooking oil, ghee brands such as Dalda, Sufi, and others went up from Rs 490 per kg to Rs 520 per kg and B-grade ghee, cooking oil price went further up from Rs 6,300 per carton of 16 packs to Rs 7,200 per carton which in the market is available at Rs 450 per kg against Rs 405 per pack.

According to traders, within the past three years, the prices of the best quality ghee/cooking oil such as Dalda, Sufi, and Shan have witnessed an increase of Rs 320 per kg as it went up from Rs 200 per kg to Rs 520 per kg, B-grade cooking oil/ghee price increased from Rs 120 per pack to Rs 405 per pack reflecting an increase of Rs 330 per pack of 900 grams. While the price of mustard oil remained stable at Rs500 per kg. Pulses prices also witnessed an increase as best quality whole gram is available at Rs320 per kg against Rs300 per kg, fine quality maash is available at Rs300 per kg against Rs280 per kg, best quality lentil is being sold at Rs 250 per kg against Rs 240 per kg, best quality bean lentil is being sold at Rs 300 per kg against Rs 280 per kg, moong is being sold at Rs 175 per kg against Rs 160 per kg, and masoor is being sold at Rs 250 per kg against Rs 240 per kg.

No changes were witnessed in fresh milk prices as fresh milk is being sold at Rs 145 per kg and yoghurt at Rs 160 per kg, but the suppliers of packed milk have issued a new price list for all of their products according to which prices of one litre pack of Olpers, Milk Pak, and other brands will go up from Rs 170 per pack to Rs180 per pack, quarter liter Milk Pak will be sold at Rs50 per pack against Rs 45 per pack and the price of a small pack of tea whitener will go up to Rs 28 against Rs 25 per pack.

The mutton and beef prices remained unchanged as mutton is available at Rs 1,500 per kg, while boneless beef at Rs 900 per kg, and beef with bone at Rs 700 per kg. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price remained stable at Rs 3,000 per domestic cylinder of 15 kg.

No changes were observed in the prices of various brands of packed spices as a pack of 25 gram Shan and National spice is being sold at Rs 75-80 per pack but the suppliers in July 2021 had reduced the size of the pack from 43 grams to 25 grams. Powder chillies price went further down from Rs 450 per kg to Rs 400 per kg and turmeric powder prices are stable at Rs 300 per kg. Lemon price went down from Rs 3,500 per 5kg in the wholesale market to Rs 2,000 per 5kg which in retail are being sold at Rs 500 per kg against Rs 800 per kg.

