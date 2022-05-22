KP schools to be closed for summer holidays from June 1

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced summer vacations in all the private and public sector educational institutions. According to the KP Education Department, summer vacations in the summer zone schools would be observed from June 1 to August 14 and in the winter zone from July 1 to July 3.

Results for internal examinations in summer and winter zones would be declared on May 31 and June 30, 2022, respectively, as per notification. It stated that students of the winter zone will resume their regular classes from August 01 and the summer zone from August 15, 2022.

Earlier, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Tuesday announced summer vacations in all private and public Islamabad’s primary schools.

According to the notification, no classes from pre-primary to class five would be held till the commencement of the next academic year.

The early summer break is aimed at providing relief to the students of primary classes (from Montessori to grade V) amid the sweltering heat wave.

