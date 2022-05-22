Women’s wing of PTI protests against Shireen Mazari’s arrest

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women wing held a protest against the arrest of PTI senior party leader and former federal minister Dr Shireen Mazari, here on Saturday.

PTI Punjab Information Secretary Musarat Jamshaid Cheema joined a large number of party workers and came out on the streets and blocked main Garden Town. While condemning the arrest of their senior party leader in Islamabad, they raised slogans against the government and demanded her immediate release.

Speaking on the occasion, Cheema said if Shireen Mazari is not released then the government will be responsible for the consequences; “we are peaceful people but the rulers should not test our patience”. “If they do not stop foul play against the PTI then the ‘imported puppet rulers’ will be responsible for the outcome”, she added.

She also said that the rulers should stop playing the women’s card and added that Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah forgot that when he was in the PPP he used foul language against Kulsoom Nawaz and Maryam Safdar.

She also asked the PML-N government to refrain from using foul language against the female members of the opposition parties, adding that we are no longer living in the past when they used to attack the character of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

“We will hold hooligans of PML-N accountable for their misdeeds”, she added. Cheema observed that the arrest of the female leader has proved that the rulers have panicked; such tactics will not stop the PTI’s march towards Islamabad.

