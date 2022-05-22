WHO team visits Pirkoh, Dera Bugti to witness relief operation

DERA BUGTI: A team of World Health Organisation (WHO) officials visited Pirkoh and Dera Bugti to witness the relief efforts being carried out in the areas.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, ISPR, on Saturday, 63 water bowsers have been employed to provide clean drinking water to population of 54 villages/ Killis/ colonies.

Pumping of water from functional ponds has commenced after chlorination that will further facilitate relief efforts. More than 3,500 patients have been provided medical care in these areas.

The WHO officials also visited the affected areas and also witnessed relief efforts.