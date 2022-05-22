Supplements
3rd Pakistan Tea Convention & International Tea Day
Message from S.M Shahnawaz Azam, The founder and CEO of M/s Ahbaab Impex
22 May, 2022
TEXT: Ahbaab Tea congratulate PTA and Pakistan Tea Industry for organising such a historical mega event ‘the 3rd International Tea Convention.
I am delighted to welcome all the distinguished participants. You have travelled from all regions of the world to be present at this important meeting. I am fully confident that your knowledge, experience and expertise will provide important insights.
”Chaai ka matlab... sirf Ahbaab chaai”
