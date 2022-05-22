3rd Pakistan Tea Convention & International Tea Day

TEXT: Ahbaab Tea congratulate PTA and Pakistan Tea Industry for organising such a historical mega event ‘the 3rd International Tea Convention.

I am delighted to welcome all the distinguished participants. You have travelled from all regions of the world to be present at this important meeting. I am fully confident that your knowledge, experience and expertise will provide important insights.

”Chaai ka matlab... sirf Ahbaab chaai”

