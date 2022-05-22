Third tea convention: a perspective

TEXT: Since 2000 after the culmination of the Second Tea Convention we have tried to continue having more, but due to various reasons we were not successful in materializing it. Finally, the PTA team of 2021 took the bold step forward and decided to restart the tradition with the Third Tea Convention.

Back in 1994, conventions for tea were a rare sight, only producing nations and the United Kingdom would hold them, however, we decided to display Pakistan’s tea strength to the world and as 100 percent importing nation with a huge consumer and commercial demand, we were successful in demonstrating the capacity and opportunity for Pakistani tea. As a result, we went for it and concluded a successful first convention with over 300 local and international guests including, Joe= Wertheirm, Finlays, KTDA, Indonesia PTP and many more.

The second convention had a different focus, here we wanted our local players to develop the Pakistani industry by meeting the international building their skills and experiencing a knowledge share. Once again by the grace of the almighty and all our friends we had a great turnout with delegates from all over the world including Kenya and Vietnam.

This perspective for the Third Convention is different. Since the Second Convention the Pakistani tea industry and tea trade has grown immensely. We now stand as one of the leading consumer markets globally, with extensive manufacturing and processing capacities. Big brands and small regional packers are readily available across the country and the tea industry has transformed itself from not just a product of the masses but also tailored to the individual. The purpose of this convention is to highlight our strength and introduce our international friends and colleagues to our local players.

In the last few years, we have seen many new suppliers especially from Kenya join the industry, this convention is an opportunity for them to meet our new tea generation, as we are now at the end of our lifecycles it is time to pass on the flame to the next generation with full confidence and knowledge so that they may take us forward like we did from our elders.

Salams

Muhammad Hanif Janoo (Chairman Organizing Committee 3rd Pakistan Tea Convention)

