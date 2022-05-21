Q1: Profitability of listed banks up by 28pc YoY

KARACHI: Pakistan listed banks’ profitability grew by 28 percent on year-on-year basis in the first quarter of 2022 driven by rising asset yields and lower provision expense, analyst said.

Banking sector balance sheet also continued to post healthy growth driven by strong M2 growth, Umair Naseer at Topline Securities said. Deposits in the first quarter of 2022 were up 16 percent on YoY whereas as advances were up 25 percent.

