SAU awards PhD degree to Imran Chandio

HYDERABAD: Imran Ali Chandio a PhD scholar of Sindh Agriculture University has said in his research that edible oil is the second-largest import in Pakistan after petrol. The importance of edible oil in the human diet cannot be ignored but the use of substandard oil has negative health effects.

Imran Ali Chandio, a scholar, department of Agronomy, was awarded a PhD degree for his research on “Development of efficient method and schedule of nitrogen application for Sunflower”.

In this regard, a brief ceremony was held in the administrative block of the university, which was presided over by Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University, giving a briefing about his research on the occasion, Imran Ali Chandio said that agriculture in the country is facing various problems, while the need for oil in human diet and lack of quality oil is a big problem.

He said that local production of edible oil in our country is very low, therefore, edible oil and food items are imported from other countries to meet the oil needs, which is costing a lot of money, he said that the country has a lot of agricultural resources which can be used to meet the shortage of oil.

Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University, said that edible oil is an important issue in the country. Pakistan is paying huge bills on food imports, so the country’s agricultural scientists and farmers should cultivate oil crops, pulses and other food crops.

