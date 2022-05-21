KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 31.988 billion and the number of lots traded at 25,600.

Major business was contributed by NSDQ 100 amounting to PKR 19.601 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 4.881 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.128 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.679 billion), DJ (PKR 1.104 billion), SP 500 (PKR 861.815 million), Silver (PKR 783.832 million), Natural Gas (PKR 524.998 million), Platinum (PKR 262.978 million), Japan Equity (PKR 115.420 million), Copper (PKR 49.078 million) and Brent (PKR 4.643 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 8 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 11.617 were traded.

