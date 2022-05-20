ANL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.26%)
May 20, 2022
Dubai ruler dissolves Dubai World financial disputes tribunal

Reuters 20 May, 2022

DUBAI: Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Friday he had issued a decree dissolving a tribunal hearing disputes related to Dubai World, the state conglomerate that was at the centre of Dubai’s debt crisis more than a decade ago.

Dubai World, which restructured $23.5 billion in debt after the global financial crisis, said in June 2020 it had made a final payment to creditors of $8.2 billion.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, said in a statement on his website the tribunal would continue to review pending cases and claims until Dec. 13.

Dubai’s offshore real estate market: Pakistanis among people owning properties worth billons of dollars

All future cases as well as those outstanding after Dec. 13 would be handled by specalised courts, the statement said.

