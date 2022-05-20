ANL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
ASC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
ASL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
AVN 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.34%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.01%)
FNEL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
GGGL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.18%)
GGL 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
GTECH 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 2.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.16%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.46%)
PTC 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.3%)
TELE 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TPL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
TPLP 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
TREET 30.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.54%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.97%)
UNITY 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
WAVES 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.18%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.94%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BR100 4,290 Increased By 17.7 (0.41%)
BR30 14,957 Increased By 60.1 (0.4%)
KSE100 43,099 Increased By 115.1 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,395 Increased By 45 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
May 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble rallies to March 2018 level against dollar

Reuters 20 May, 2022

The Russian rouble gained more than 7% against the dollar on Friday, hitting levels last seen in March 2018, boosted by capital controls and domestic tax payments that usually lead to increased demand for the currency.

The rouble has firmed by nearly 30% so far this year, despite a full-scale economic crisis, becoming the best-performing currency, artificially supported by controls imposed in late February to shield Russia’s financial sector after it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

At 0807 GMT, the rouble was at 58.90 against the dollar in volatile trade on the Moscow Exchange, after hitting 57.0750, a level last seen in late March 2018. Against the euro, the rouble firmed by more than 5% to 60.86 after touching 59.02, its highest since June 2015.

Russian rouble firms past 62 vs dollar

The rouble is driven by export-focused companies that are obliged to convert their foreign currency revenue after Western sanctions froze nearly half of Russia’s gold and forex reserves.

“Exporters are forced to sell (foreign currency) and there is no one to buy it,” a trader at an investment company in Moscow said.

Preparations for month-end taxes also boost demand for roubles, while demand for dollars and euros remains low due to disrupted imports chains and restrictions on withdrawing foreign currency from bank accounts and moving it out of Russia.

“The key question is whether the central bank will step in as the excessive rouble firming is not in the finance ministry’s and budget’ plans,” Evgeny Suvorov, an analyst at CentroCreditBank, said.

Kirill Tremasov, the head of the central bank’s monetary policy department, said on Friday that the rouble remained a free-floating currency, RIA news agency reported.

Euro Yuan Rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble rallies to March 2018 level against dollar

‘Emergency economic plan’ unveiled

Jul-April FDI falls 1.6% year-on-year to $1.46bn

Miftah asks multinationals to present export plan in exchange for tax breaks

High-profile criminal cases: Apex court bars transfers, new appointments

Punjab CM election saga: LHC issues notice to Hamza, others

Subsidy to zero-rated sectors: MoC seeks Rs32bn grant for Power Div

Meeting economic challenges top priority, says Bilawal

Pakistan Steel Mills: Meeting held with pre-qualified bidders, PC

LPTL seeks permanent exemption from IFRS-9

PM issues list of 38 items

Read more stories