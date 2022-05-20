ANL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
ASC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
ASL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
AVN 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.34%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.01%)
FNEL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
GGGL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.18%)
GGL 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
GTECH 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 2.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.16%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.46%)
PTC 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.3%)
TELE 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TPL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
TPLP 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
TREET 30.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.54%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.97%)
UNITY 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
WAVES 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.18%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.94%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BR100 4,290 Increased By 17.7 (0.41%)
BR30 14,957 Increased By 60.1 (0.4%)
KSE100 43,099 Increased By 115.1 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,395 Increased By 45 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
May 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

At least three injured in ‘random’ stabbing in Norway: police

AFP 20 May, 2022

OSLO: At least three people were injured, including one critically, in a stabbing attack in southeastern Norway on Friday, Norwegian police said.

A suspect has been arrested, police said on Twitter, without specifying the motive for the attack and saying people appeared to have been attacked at “random”.

“At this stage: three people injured and one person critically injured,” the police wrote in a tweet.

Minutes later, they said they had the “suspected perpetrator” under control.

Macron to unveil new government on Friday afternoon: Elysee

The police referred to what they call a PLIVO emergency, meaning an ongoing violent event where lives could be in danger.

The attack occurred in a valley called Numedal just north of Kongsberg, where a man killed five people using knives and a bow and arrow last October.

The trial of the Danish national accused of that attack, who experts say suffers from psychiatric problems, started on Thursday.

Norway Norwegian police PLIVO emergency

Comments

1000 characters

At least three injured in ‘random’ stabbing in Norway: police

‘Emergency economic plan’ unveiled

Jul-April FDI falls 1.6% year-on-year to $1.46bn

Miftah asks multinationals to present export plan in exchange for tax breaks

High-profile criminal cases: Apex court bars transfers, new appointments

Punjab CM election saga: LHC issues notice to Hamza, others

Subsidy to zero-rated sectors: MoC seeks Rs32bn grant for Power Div

Meeting economic challenges top priority, says Bilawal

Pakistan Steel Mills: Meeting held with pre-qualified bidders, PC

LPTL seeks permanent exemption from IFRS-9

PM issues list of 38 items

Read more stories