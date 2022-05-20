ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PM approves promotions in PAAS, PSP, SG, Postal group

Zaheer Abbasi 20 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the promotion of officers of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service (PAAS), Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), Secretariat Group (SG), and Pakistan Postal Group from Grade-21 to Grade-22 on Thursday following the first group of Pakistan Administrative and other groups.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz presided over the second meeting of the High-Powered Selection Board to consider the promotion of officers from Grade-21 to Grade-22 of the remaining Services Groups.

The officers belonging to Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service (PAAS), Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), Secretariat Group (SG), and Postal Group were cleared for promotion to Grade-22.

The PAAS Dr Irani Anjum Khan, Maqbool Ahmed Gondal and Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), Aftab Ahmad Pathan, Mahmud Alam Mahsud, Moazzam Jah Ansari, Mohsin Hassan Bun, Salahuddin Khan, Dr Sardar Ali Khan, All Arnie Malik.

Secretariat Group (SG) Toaha Hussain Bugti, Syed Hasnain Mehdi, Waqar Ahmad, Muhammad Shakeel Malik, Mirza Nasiruddin Mashood Ahmad and Postal Group (PG) Arshad Ali Khan, Khalida Gulnar were promoted from Grade-21 to Grade-22.

