Veterinary degree programme: Ziauddin University seeks UVAS collaboration

Recorder Report 20 May, 2022

LAHORE Vice-Chancellor Ziauddin University Karachi Prof Dr Syed Irfan Hyder has sought University of Veterinary and Animal Science (UVAS) Lahore collaboration to initiate veterinary degree programme at his university.

He showed this interest during his visit to the UVAS. He also called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad of UVAS, Director Advance Studies and Research Board Prof Dr Sarwar Khan, Prof Dr Rana Ayub, Prof Dr Asim Khalid and other faculty members and officers were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Nasim said that UVAS has always been focusing on enhance technical skills of its graduates and playing a vital role in the development of livestock, poultry, dairy and food industries by using their knowledge and skills as a human resource.

He said that UVAS is providing ample opportunities of entrepreneurship to its young graduate. He said that UVAS will provide technical assistance to the Ziauddin University to initiate DVM degree programme at the Ziauddin University. Earlier, he also spoke about the history of UVAS, various degree programmes, research, training and services of UVAS.

During the meeting, Dr Syed Irfan Hyder sought suggestions and technical input from UVAS senior faculty members to initiate veterinary degree programme at his university. Various areas of collaboration between the two universities related to food processing, value edition, packaging technology, marketing and networking to sell farmers’ products on good rates to enhance their profitability were discussed during the meeting. Dr Rana Ayub spoke about the role of Center for Applied Policy Research in Livestock (CAPRIL) for the preparing of policy paper to solve livestock issues and way forward to the government.

Later, Prof Dr Syed Irfan Hyder also visited various departments of UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki including Milk Plant, Central Laboratory Complex, Small Ruminant Farm, Clinics, Dairy Training and Research Center and Prof Dr Akram Educational Complex, etc.

