May 20, 2022
Pakistan

Abid Sher Ali confirms Nawaz’s return to Pakistan

NNI 20 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Abid Sher Ali on Thursday confirmed the return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan soon.

Talking to newsmen after returning to Pakistan from London, the former federal minister alleged that efforts were being made to turn Pakistan into a Banana Republic State and the PML-N came forward for the rescue.

Abid Sher Ali confirmed that Nawaz Sharif will also come to Pakistan soon. Recalling the conviction of former prime minister, Abid Sher Ali claimed that the PML-N supremo was given a sentence on fabricated proof.

Nawaz Sharif is living in England’s capital London for two years due to health reasons.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed the interior ministry on Tuesday to issue a diplomatic passport to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif after assuming charge of his office got a briefing from the diplomatic staff about the issuance of a passport to the PML-N supremo. Pakistan’s mission in London was directed to issue diplomatic passports to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

However, the diplomatic staff said only Nawaz Sharif can be issued a diplomatic passport, not Ishaq Dar, on which PM Shehbaz Sharif directed to issue a normal Pakistani passport to Dar.

