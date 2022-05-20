Two die as truck plunges into gorge

NEELUM VALLY: At least two persons were killed and eight others injured when a truck carrying gypsies fell into a deep gorge in Serikhawaja area of Neelum Valley on Thursday.

As per Rescue 1122, the condition of two injured persons is critical, whereas, 50 goats also perished in the accident.

The Rescue 1122 teams had rushed to the spot following the accident and rescued the injured. They, with the help of locals, had also shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.