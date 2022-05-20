ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
Fawad terms SC hearing historic

Recorder Report 20 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that all eyes are on ‘historic hearing’ of the Supreme Court on the government’s interference in investigative agencies probing graft cases involving the rulers.

Talking to journalists, he said that the case management by a ‘mafia’ has been destroyed by the suo motu notice taken by the apex court.

In the past, he added, investigations and testimonies have been destroyed under government influence and the incumbent regime is doing the same which is quite dangerous for the country.

He said that need of the hour is that the graft cases against Sharifs and Zardaris must reach its logical conclusion, adding a transparent probe into corruption cases against the two families should continue without any hindrance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

