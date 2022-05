KARACHI: The total liquid foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $145 million to $10.163 billion during the week ended on May 13, 2022.

According to data released by SBP on Thursday, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $16.161 billion as of 13-May-2022. Net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $5.997 billion.

