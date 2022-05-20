ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
ASC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
ASL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (8.22%)
AVN 71.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.82%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
GGGL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.81%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.99%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.69%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
KOSM 3.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
PACE 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-7.43%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
PTC 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.72%)
TPLP 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.33%)
TREET 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.3%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.27%)
WAVES 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,273 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.09%)
BR30 14,897 Decreased By -58.5 (-0.39%)
KSE100 42,983 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.1%)
KSE30 16,350 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
May 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper bounces on hopes of China lifting Covid controls

Reuters 20 May, 2022

LONDON: Copper prices rebounded on Thursday as the prospect of lockdowns being lifted in top metals consumer China buoyed sentiment despite worries about weaker global growth. Nickel jumped as much as 11%, largely due to short-covering amid thin volumes, traders said.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 2.1% to $9,429.50 a tonne at 1615 GMT after dropping 1.4% in the previous session.

More Shanghai residents were given the freedom to go out to shop for groceries for the first time in nearly two months on Thursday as authorities set out further plans for exiting the city-wide COVID-19 lockdown.

Stock markets slumped on Thursday on concern about an economic downturn, fuelled a day earlier by bleak results and outlooks from big US retailers.

“The fact that copper is holding up today with the S&P 500 down, points to some underlying strength,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

“That strength is fundamentally based, with signs of lockdowns being lifted in China and low inventories which aren’t there to cope with a potential pick-up in demand.” Aggressive US rate-hike bets, the ongoing lockdowns in China and a batch of poor economic readings from major nations has led to slowdown concerns and weighed on industrial metals. LME nickel surged 8.9% to $28,490, the biggest one-day gain in two months, after briefly spiking nearly 11%. Nickel has largely been calm in the aftermath of extreme volatility in March that saw trading suspended and restrictions imposed.

Supporting metals was a weaker dollar index, which hit a two-week low, making greenback-denominated metals less expensive for buyers using other currencies.

The global nickel market deficit deepened to 11,100 tonnes in March, compared with a shortfall a month earlier of 1,800 tonnes, data from the International Nickel Study Group showed on Wednesday.

COLUMN-Nickel demand boomed in 2021; this year it will be supply: Andy Home.

Copper prices LME Nickel prices COPPER rates

Comments

1000 characters

Copper bounces on hopes of China lifting Covid controls

High-profile criminal cases: Apex court bars transfers, new appointments

Subsidy to zero-rated sectors: MoC seeks Rs32bn grant for Power Div

Meeting economic challenges top priority, says Bilawal

Pakistan Steel Mills: Meeting held with pre-qualified bidders, PC

LPTL seeks permanent exemption from IFRS-9

PM issues list of 38 items

4 additional cargoes of LNG, five cargoes of furnace oil arranged

Fuel shortage, technical faults: NPCC confirms 5,000MW power out of system

April CA deficit dips 39pc to $623m MoM

Experts see no major adverse impact on tax collection

Read more stories