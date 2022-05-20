US assured long-term ties based on mutual respect

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a long-standing, broad-based relationship with the United States based on mutual respect and mutual benefit.

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar stated in a tweet that Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood received the outgoing US chargé d’affaires Angela Aggeler for a farewell call at his office.

While speaking to her, the foreign secretary reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a long-standing, broad-based relationship based on mutual respect and mutual benefit.

The foreign secretary also thanked the outgoing US chargé d’affaires Aggeler for her valuable contributions to Pakistan-US ties.

