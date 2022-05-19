ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
ASC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
ASL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (8.22%)
AVN 71.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.82%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
GGGL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.81%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.99%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.69%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
KOSM 3.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
PACE 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-7.43%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
PTC 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.72%)
TPLP 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.33%)
TREET 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.3%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.27%)
WAVES 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,273 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.09%)
BR30 14,897 Decreased By -58.5 (-0.39%)
KSE100 42,983 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.1%)
KSE30 16,350 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

ADNOC announces three new oil discoveries

Reuters 19 May, 2022

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on Thursday announced three oil discoveries including one at Bu Hasa, Abu Dhabi’s biggest onshore field, with a crude oil production capacity of 650,000 barrels per day (bpd), the company said on Thursday.

The discovery in Bu Hasa includes 500 million barrels of oil from an exploration well in the field, the company said in a statement, adding that the discovery offers "substantial additional premium-grade Murban oil resources".

ADNOC said the second oil find was in Abu Dhabi’s Onshore Block 3, operated by Occidental, and around 100 million barrels of oil in place were discovered.

Abu Dhabi’s Borouge to sell 10% of its shares in IPO and list on ADX

In the third discovery, around 50 million barrels of light and sweet Murban-quality crude were found in the Al Dhafra Petroleum Concession, ADNOC said.

Crude Oil ADNOC Abu Dhabi National Oil Company crude oil prices crude oil price oil discoveries

Comments

1000 characters

ADNOC announces three new oil discoveries

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves plummet by $145mn to $10.16bn

All-time low: Rupee closes at 200 in inter-bank trading for first time against US dollar

Goal behind protests is to attain ‘real freedom’: Imran Khan

KSE-100 closes 0.1% lower in mixed session

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in South Waziristan IED blast: ISPR

Pakistan wants to form larger share of labour force for Saudi’s futuristic NEOM project

WHO clears COVID vaccine by China's CanSino Biologics for emergency use

NAB, FIA cases: SC puts restrictions on what actions authorities can take

Taliban say female Afghan TV presenters must cover face on air

Foreign interference halted economic improvement: Asad Umar

Read more stories