WHO clears COVID vaccine by China's CanSino Biologics for emergency use

Reuters Updated 19 May, 2022

The World Health Organization on Thursday issued an emergency use listing for the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine from China-based CanSino Biologics.

The vaccine, Convidecia, is the eleventh shot against the coronavirus to get clearance from the global health agency, whose advisory group recommended its use in people of age 18 years and above.

AstraZeneca bolsters COVID therapeutics with RQ Bio deal

The vaccine was found to have 64% efficacy against symptomatic disease and 92% against severe COVID-19, the agency said.

Other vaccines that have similar clearance from the agency include those made by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca Plc, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax Inc.

