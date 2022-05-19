US oil may end bounce below $111.46 and resume drop

SINGAPORE: US oil may end its bounce below a resistance at $111.46 per barrel, and resume its fall towards $104.83.

The current fall seems to be against the uptrend from $98.20.

The preceding two corrections from the April 18 high of $109.81 and the May 5 high of $111.37 were pretty deep, each retracing about 86.4% of the corresponding uptrend.

Based on this relation, it might be possible for the current correction to extend to $100.56, as pointed by a rising trendline.

US oil may fall into $108.18-$109.86 range

A realistic target will be $104.83, the 61.8% retracement of the uptrend from $98.20.

A break above $111.46 may lead to a gain into $113.03-$115.56 range.

On the daily chart, oil failed to break a key resistance at $116.38, the 61.8% retracement of the downtrend from $130.50 to $93.53.

There are two interpretations of this failure. One is bullish that oil may retrace towards $102.25 but still remain within a rising channel.

The other indicates a continuation of the downtrend from $130.50.

Both interpretations suggest a further fall towards $102.25.