ANL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
ASC 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
ASL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
AVN 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.42%)
BOP 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
FFL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FNEL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
GGGL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.19%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.77%)
GTECH 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 2.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.77%)
KOSM 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.88%)
MLCF 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.25%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
PTC 7.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
TELE 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
TPLP 16.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 30.29 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.43%)
TRG 77.01 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.31%)
UNITY 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
WAVES 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
YOUW 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
BR100 4,282 Increased By 5.5 (0.13%)
BR30 14,975 Increased By 18.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 43,071 Increased By 43.9 (0.1%)
KSE30 16,384 Increased By 23.8 (0.15%)
Brent oil may retest $107.79 after weak bounce

Reuters 19 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retest a support at $107.79 per barrel, probably after a weak bounce towards $110.64.

The current fall is presumed to be against the uptrend from $101.30.

The preceding two corrections from the April 18 high of $114.84 and the May 5 high of $114 were very deep, each retracing about 86.4% of the corresponding uptrend.

Such a relation suggests an extension of the current correction towards $103.26.

Brent oil may fall into $108.56-$110.27 range

A realistic target will be $106.71, the 161.8% projection level of a wave c.

Due to the over-sold market on Wednesday, oil seems to be bouncing a bit.

With the trending signals remaining bearish, it could be hard for the bounce to extend above $110.64.

On the daily chart, a retracement analysis on the fall from $139.13 reveals a target of $106.89, which is close to $106.71 (hourly chart).

Brent oil

