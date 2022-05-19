Brent oil may retest $107.79 after weak bounce

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retest a support at $107.79 per barrel, probably after a weak bounce towards $110.64.

The current fall is presumed to be against the uptrend from $101.30.

The preceding two corrections from the April 18 high of $114.84 and the May 5 high of $114 were very deep, each retracing about 86.4% of the corresponding uptrend.

Such a relation suggests an extension of the current correction towards $103.26.

Brent oil may fall into $108.56-$110.27 range

A realistic target will be $106.71, the 161.8% projection level of a wave c.

Due to the over-sold market on Wednesday, oil seems to be bouncing a bit.

With the trending signals remaining bearish, it could be hard for the bounce to extend above $110.64.

On the daily chart, a retracement analysis on the fall from $139.13 reveals a target of $106.89, which is close to $106.71 (hourly chart).