Sri Lanka series: Two uncapped players included in Women T20I squad

LAHORE: Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Gull Feroza and leg-spinner Tuba Hassan have been included in the Pakistan women’s T20I squad for the three-match series against Sri Lanka that will be played at the Southend Club, Karachi, from May 24.

Uncapped batter Sadaf Shamas has been included in the ODI squad while Gull Feroza who hails from Multan has also earned a spot in the 15-member 50-over matches’ squad.

Chief Selector Asmavia Iqbal finalised the squad in consultation with the head coach David Hemp and Captain Bismah Maroof. The performances of the pre-series camp participants that was staged at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, National Stadium and Southend Club form, fitness and past performances were considered in the selection process.

Bismah, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig and Fatima Sana who appeared in the Fair Break Invitational T20 event in Dubai have returned to Karachi and will take part in the three-day pre series training from May 21 (Saturday). The pre-series camp will conclude with a practice session at the Hanif Mohammad HPC, a 50-over practice match was staged between the 26 camp participants at the Southend Club. The three T20Is will be played on May 24, 26 and 28. The ODIs that are a part of ICC Women’s Championship will be staged on June 1, 3 and 5.

Chief Selector Asmavia Iqbal said, “I want to wish the two squads the very best for the series, we have provided opportunities to Gull Feroza, Sadaf Shamas and Tuba Hassan on the basis of their future potential and skills. The three youngsters took part in the emerging camp last December and made an impression with their talent. I am pleased to see their progress and we all feel it is now the right time to give them exposure of international cricket. We had sent Tuba as a reserve player in the recently concluded ODI World Cup along with Ghulam Fatima, she continues to make good progress and since spin bowling has been a traditional strength of ours, I feel she can make a good contribution in our bowling strategy. Gul Feroza has also made good progress, she has an aggressive style of play and can provide us brisk starts in both T20Is and ODIs which are now a big requirement at the international stage. Sadaf besides her batting skills provides us a bowling option too with her medium pace skills.”

T20I squad:

Bismah Maroof (captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan.

