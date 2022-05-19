Road checking campaign: Sindh E&T dept recovers Rs6.8m in two days

KARACHI: Sindh Excise and Taxation department has made the tax recovery of Rs6.8 million during two days of its road checking campaign.

According to the details, a total of 7723 vehicles were checked across the province during first two days of the campaign, which will remain continued till June 3, 2022.

Around 2464 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 1863 in Hyderabad and 976 in Sukkur 1171 vehicles were checked in Larkana, 883 in Mirpurkhas and 366 vehicles in Shaheed Benazirabad. During the road checking campaign, 535 vehicles have so far been seized for various reasons while papers of 778 vehicles have also been confiscated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022