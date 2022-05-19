ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
Fresh spell of scorching weather begins

Recorder Report 19 May, 2022

KARACHI: The Met Office advised the general public to take precautionary measures during the heat wave as the fresh spell of scorching weather began on Wednesday.

In the next 24 hours: Hot weather is expected in most plain areas of the country.

Isolated rain with wind-thunderstorm and gusty winds is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad and upper Punjab.

A dust-raising gusty wind with thunder storm is likely in southern districts of Punjab. “Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Shallow western lies are passing over western/upper parts of the country,” the Met said

In the past 24 hours: Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

The day’s highest temperatures were recorded in Dadu 48 degrees Celsius, Turbat, Sibbi, Khairpur, Jacobabad and Mohenjo-Daro 47, each.

However, isolated rain-wind-thunderstorm was recorded in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree and Noorpurthal.

Kotli and Murree recieved 8 mm, each, of rainfall, Noorpurthal 6 mm, Muzaffarabad 5 mm, Kakul 4 mm, Rawalakot 3 mm, Garhi Dupatta and Balakot 2, each.

