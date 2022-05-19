ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
ASC 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.79%)
ASL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.89%)
AVN 73.31 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (6.25%)
BOP 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.58%)
FNEL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
GGGL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.16%)
GGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.96%)
GTECH 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (6.98%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.6%)
KEL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.57%)
KOSM 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.88%)
MLCF 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.29%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.25%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PTC 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.66%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
TELE 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.86%)
TPLP 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.22%)
TREET 30.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.53%)
TRG 76.77 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.02%)
UNITY 23.21 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (6.96%)
WAVES 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.16%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.99%)
BR100 4,277 Increased By 51.3 (1.21%)
BR30 14,956 Increased By 482.5 (3.33%)
KSE100 43,027 Increased By 300.8 (0.7%)
KSE30 16,360 Increased By 114 (0.7%)
Pakistan

Mushtaq Mahar removed as IG Sindh

INP 19 May, 2022

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh Mushtaq Mahar has been removed from his post on the directives of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah over the ongoing wave of terrorist acts in Karachi.

A notification was issued on Wednesday that Mushtaq Mahar has been directed to report to the establishment division and a BPS-21 officer Dr Kamran Fazal has been given additional charge of the IG Sindh.

According to sources, the names of Mohsin Butt and Ghulam Nabi Memon have been considered as IG Sindh. “Kamran Fazal will remain IG until his retirement,” they said.

On February 28, 2020, the federal cabinet on Friday gave the go-ahead to the appointment of Mushtaq Mahar as new Sindh police chief.

“Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, a BS-22 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving as Inspector General, Pakistan Railways Police (PRP), under Ministry of Railways, is transferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPO), Government of Sindh, with immediate effect and until further orders,” a notification issued to this effect read.

Mahar, one of the five police officers recommended by the Sindh government for the post of IG Sindh, replaces Kaleem Imam.

Syed Murad Ali Shah Mushtaq Mahar terrorist acts Dr Kamran Fazal

